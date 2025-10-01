Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesScuffle Breaks Out Between Amethi MLA And Passenger Mid-Air

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Amethi MLA And Passenger Mid-Air

Cabin crew had to step in to separate the two as the situation worsened mid-air, a source said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow: A scuffle broke out on a Delhi-Lucknow flight mid-air between an Amethi MLA and a passenger over the use of cuss words, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday on Air India flight AI-837, when Amethi's Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh objected to a passenger, Samad Ali, allegedly using foul language while talking on the phone.

According to the MLA, despite objections from fellow travellers, the man continued shouting, forcing him to intervene.

"The man continued with derogatory words which are unacceptable in any civil society. When I tried to stop him firmly, he misbehaved with me as well," Singh told reporters after landing in Lucknow.

Cabin crew had to step in to separate the two as the situation worsened mid-air, a source said.

Singh later lodged a complaint at Sarojininagar Police Station against the passenger, following which an FIR was registered.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, police said.

"The Constitution gives us freedom, but that does not mean one can misuse it to infringe on others' dignity," the lawmaker said.

Samad Ali, a native of Rajjipur village under Hathgaon Police Station of Fatehpur district, was later detained by the police. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amethi MLA Amethi MLA Scuffle Delhi-Lucknow Flight
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Swami Chaitanyananda’s Obscene Chats Reveal Sexual Exploitation of 17 Students, Police Probe Deepens
Breaking: Congress MP Imran Masood Placed Under House Arrest In Saharanpur Ahead Of Bareilly Visit
Breaking: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized In Bengaluru Due To High Fever
Breaking: Swami Chaitanyanand Arrested For Sexual Exploitation, Obscene Chats Exposed
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Son Vishal Singhal Plotted Serial Murders Of Mother, Wife And Father For Insurance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget