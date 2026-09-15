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English NewsCities'School Theek Karo’: CJP Launches Campaign To Audit Schools Across Noida

'School Theek Karo’: CJP Launches Campaign To Audit Schools Across Noida

CJP has launched its “School Theek Karo” campaign in Noida, urging young people to audit local schools and assess education facilities.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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  • Das will meet families of jailed Noida protestors.

Noida: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday launched its "School Theek Karo" campaign in Noida, urging young people to inspect schools in their neighbourhoods and assess the ground reality of education facilities.

CJP co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das said the campaign -- underway since August 15 -- aims to encourage youth to examine the condition of schools and the quality of education being provided in their areas.

"Today, we have come to Noida to conduct a school audit as part of the 'School Theek Karo' campaign. We want to see the conditions in which children are studying here. Since Noida is one of Uttar Pradesh's better districts, one would hope for good school conditions," Das told reporters.

To reveal the on-ground reality, he said, "We also want Uttar Pradesh youth to step forward and examine the quality of education being provided in their own nearby areas in schools." Earlier in the day, Das said in a post on X that he would meet the families and friends of people allegedly "hounded and unfairly jailed" by the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the April 2026 Noida workers' protest.

He said the Constitution protects raising demands for fair wages and protest against inhuman long shifts.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Noida Schools Saurav Das School Theek Karo
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