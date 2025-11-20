Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesLeopard Walks Into Sachin Pilot’s Neighbourhood In Rajasthan

Leopard Walks Into Sachin Pilot's Neighbourhood In Rajasthan

Officials tranquilised the leopard within a short time, ensuring the area was secured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
A dramatic incident unfolded in Jaipur’s Civil Lines area on Thursday morning (20 November) when a leopard entered the official residence of Rajasthan Minister Suresh Rawat. Staff at the bungalow were stunned by the sudden appearance of the big cat and immediately alerted the forest department and police.

Responding swiftly to the call, a forest department team reached the spot to bring the animal under control. Officials tranquilised the leopard within a short time, ensuring the area was secured.

Previous Sightings In Residential Neighbourhoods

Leopard sightings in Jaipur’s residential localities are not new. The city has witnessed multiple such appearances in the past. On Thursday morning, staff at Rawat’s residence recorded the leopard’s movements from inside the house, filming through a window after shutting the doors. The video captured the animal roaming through the hallway.

VIP Zone On Alert

The Civil Lines area houses the official residences of several state ministers. The Raj Bhavan and the official residence of Congress leader Sachin Pilot lie directly opposite Rawat’s bungalow. Staff at the minister’s home promptly informed the forest department about the leopard’s presence.

Area Cordoned Off 

The sighting triggered panic among residents, prompting forest and police teams to cordon off the road from both sides. Officials reported that the leopard kept shifting locations, making the operation to tranquillise it more challenging. Forest officers and veterinarians remained on-site as efforts continued to safely subdue the animal.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Leopard Sachin PIlot CONGRESS #Rajasthan
