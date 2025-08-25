Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRow Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Festival, BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam' 

Row Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Festival, BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam' 

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the author, Banu Mushtaq, should make her belief in the goddess Chamundeshwari public.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Senior BJP leaders and a former MLA have raised objections to the Karnataka government’s decision to have Booker Prize-winning author and activist Banu Mushtaq inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festivities.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the author should make her belief in the goddess Chamundeshwari public. "I don't have an objection to anybody. However, Mysuru Dasara is an important religious festival of Karnataka, and we only expect that whoever is called to inaugurate and offer the first prayers make their belief in goddess Chamundeshwari public and clear," he demanded.

Former minister and BJP MLC C T Ravi said it was “inappropriate” for someone whose religious beliefs are “uncertain” to preside over a ritual steeped in Hindu tradition.

BJP Leaders Oppose Govt's Move

“Dasara begins with offering pooja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Does she have faith in the deity and follow our traditions?” asked former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, adding that while he respected Mushtaq for her literary achievements, she should limit her role to cultural events and not a religious inauguration.

Echoing similar sentiments, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, an expelled BJP MLA from Vijayapura, posted on X that while he admired Mushtaq as a writer and activist, her participation in rituals like offering flowers and lighting lamps to Goddess Chamundeshwari could conflict with her religious beliefs.

“Madam should clarify whether she still follows Islam, which emphasises belief in one God and one holy book, or now believes that all paths lead to the same moksha,” Yatnal said, arguing that such clarity was essential before she takes part in the inauguration. He stressed that Mushtaq could preside over cultural or literary segments but not the main religious rituals.

The controversy follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement naming Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Nada Habba (state festival), which traditionally begins with a ceremony at Chamundi Hill temple.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejasvi Surya BJP Banu Mushtaq Mysuru Dasara Festival Booker Prize Winner
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Row Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Festival, BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam' 
Muslim Author Chosen To Inaugurate Mysuru Festival, Upset BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam'
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
India
India Alerts Pakistan Over Possible Flood in Tawi River Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
India Alerts Pakistan Over Possible Flood in Tawi River Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Little Universe'
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Breaking News: Massive Landslide In Uttarkashi Triggers Building Collapse And Highway Blockage
Breaking: Amit Shah to Break Silence on Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation and 130th Amendment | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Delhi Metro Hikes Fare by ₹1 to ₹4; Airport Express Line Fare Increased by ₹5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget