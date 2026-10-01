Rohtak Lawyer Found Shot Dead Inside ‘0001’ Scorpio Outside Congress Bhawan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawyer Pradeep Nara found dead inside Scorpio in Rohtak.

Police initially suspected suicide, found gunshot wound and revolver.

Family rejects suicide theory; police investigate both angles.

A lawyer was found dead inside a Scorpio bearing registration number 0001 outside the Congress Bhawan in the middle of Rohtak city on Wednesday, September 30. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Nara, husband of former councillor Deepika Nara.

The discovery triggered a police response, with officers and a forensic team reaching the spot soon after receiving the information. The teams examined the vehicle and the surrounding area and began collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

According to police, they had initially received information about a suspected suicide. When the police team reached the location, they found the man’s body inside the Scorpio with a gunshot wound to his temple. A licensed revolver was also recovered from the scene.

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Family Rejects Suicide Theory

The deceased’s family, however, has rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that Nara was murdered. They have called for a detailed investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and began examining possible evidence from inside and around the Scorpio. The forensic team also inspected the vehicle and the surrounding area as investigators worked to establish what happened before the shooting.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity. The footage is expected to help investigators establish the movements and activities in the area before and after the incident.

Incident Took Place Near Police Offices

The location of the incident is notable as the spot is only a short distance from the SP office, Civil Lines police station and the women’s police station. The incident in the busy central part of the city has also drawn attention among local residents.

At present, police are investigating both the suicide and murder angles. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances in which the shot was fired and establish who was present at the scene at the time of the incident.

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Postmortem Report May Shed Light On Death

Police are also examining the deceased’s mobile phone, CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the investigation. These findings will be considered alongside the forensic examination as investigators work to determine what happened.

According to police officials, the postmortem report could provide important information about the cause and circumstances of the death. No conclusion has been reached so far, and further action will be taken based on the investigation and the postmortem findings.