Helicopter Carrying 6 From Badrinath Crashes Near Uttarakhand's Joshimath; Rescue On

A helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham that had gone missing crashed on Friday near Uttarakhand's Joshimath. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the crash and said that a joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF.

According to information received from the Chamoli district administration, there were six people on board, including five passengers and a pilot. The chopper was headed to Dehradun and had gone missing between Badrinath Dham and Joshimath amid adverse weather conditions.

"We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment," Dhami wrote in a post on X.

चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026

The district administration has deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft. Further details are awaited.