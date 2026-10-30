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English NewsNewsIndiaHelicopter Carrying 6 From Badrinath Crashes Near Uttarakhand's Joshimath; Rescue On

Helicopter Carrying 6 From Badrinath Crashes Near Uttarakhand's Joshimath; Rescue On

The chopper was carrying six people, including a pilot, and was en route from Badrinath to Dehradun. An aerial search operation has been launched to locate the helicopter.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

A helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham that had gone missing crashed on Friday near Uttarakhand's Joshimath. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the crash and said that a joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF.

According to information received from the Chamoli district administration, there were six people on board, including five passengers and a pilot. The chopper was headed to Dehradun and had gone missing between Badrinath Dham and Joshimath amid adverse weather conditions.

"We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment," Dhami wrote in a post on X. 

The district administration has deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft. Further details are awaited.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badrinath Dham Chamoli Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami
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