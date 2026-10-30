Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi accused Opposition of spreading shortage misinformation.

Modi released Rs 19,000 crore PM-KISAN instalment to farmers.

He inaugurated breeding centre, announced bio-CNG plants in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Opposition parties of spreading misinformation about fertiliser and cooking gas shortages amid continuing tensions in the Gulf region, alleging that attempts were being made to create panic among farmers and the general public.

Addressing a public gathering in Banaskantha, Gujarat, Modi acknowledged the uncertainties arising from the situation in the Gulf but alleged that some political opponents were using the crisis to mislead people and create an atmosphere of fear.

He said: “Today, every farmer, every youth, and every woman in the country is moving forward with the resolve to build a developed India. Unfortunately, there are some people who do not like this. These are people who want to see the country in difficulty.”

The Prime Minister claimed that rumours about fertiliser supplies had prompted farmers to queue up, while misinformation about cooking gas availability had left women worried about how they would manage their kitchens and send children to school.

Modi Says Farmers Protected From Fertiliser Shortages

Targeting the Opposition over the alleged misinformation campaign, Modi said the rumours were intended to create disorder and damage his government's image.

He said: “Their intention was to create chaos in the country so that they could malign Modi. I want to remind the farmers of the country that I had assured them that Modi would stand firmly by their side. And you can see that the war is still ongoing, but the Modi government has ensured that farmers do not face any shortage of fertilizers.”

He also highlighted the government's spending to protect farmers from the impact of rising international fertiliser prices.

“Amid global uncertainties, there was a huge jump in the price of fertilisers, but our government, which is dedicated to the welfare of farmers, did not let the burden of this price rise fall on farmers. The government spent Rs 16 lakh crore on this…”

PM-KISAN Instalment Of Rs 19,000 Crore Released

Modi also spoke about the government's support for the agricultural sector while announcing the release of the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

He said: “Today, another instalment of PM-KISAN has reached the accounts of farmers of the nation. Our farmers, our ‘annadatas ‘, are one of the strongest pillars of our country. Our government has always prioritised empowering our farmers.”

The instalment involved the transfer of Rs 19,000 crore to farmers across the country.

'Agriculture Is Our Culture': Modi On Technology In Farming

Emphasising the importance of agriculture and allied activities, the Prime Minister said technology had become an important part of India's farming ecosystem.

He said: “Agriculture is our culture. We connected farming and animal husbandry with technology. More than 26 crore soil health cards have been availed by farmers today.”

The event also marked a personal milestone for Modi, who recalled completing 25 years in public office. He first took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. In a lighter moment, he also commented on the traditional charpais arranged as seating for attendees.

Banas Dairy Bio-CNG Plants, Horticulture Projects Announced

During his Gujarat visit, Modi dedicated the 127-acre Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre at Bhildi in Banaskantha.

He also laid the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants being established by Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur. The facilities will process 75 metric tonnes and 100 metric tonnes of cattle dung daily, respectively.

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced the commencement of on-ground work in 12 approved horticulture clusters spanning approximately 1.46 lakh hectares. The projects are expected to benefit more than 1.3 lakh farmers, with two clusters in North Gujarat focusing on potato cultivation.