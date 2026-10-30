INDIA Bloc Postpones 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Oct 31

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc's symbolic CEC protest postponed until October 31.

Opposition demands resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

CEC accused of violating constitution and misleading Supreme Court.

The INDIA bloc's proposed “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31, sources said.

The event, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, is being organised by opposition parties as a symbolic protest against Kumar over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for his resignation.

According to the sources, the programme has been postponed due to incessant rain in the national capital.

INDIA bloc leaders finalised the decision to hold the programme at a meeting on Thursday. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was scheduled to chair the proceedings, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was to move a symbolic motion. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was expected to deliver the concluding remarks.

The programme was planned for 3:30 pm at Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg. Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, along with TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, were among those who attended the meeting to finalise the event.

According to PTI, one representative from each INDIA bloc party was likely to speak at the programme, with invitations sent to MPs.

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Opposition's Allegations Against CEC

The INDIA bloc has accused Kumar of violating constitutional principles and undermining the electoral process. The opposition has been demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

After the meeting on Thursday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the CEC had violated the Constitution and misled the Supreme Court.

“The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court,” Ramesh had said.

He further alleged that Kumar had acted on behalf of the ruling establishment, saying, “He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next.”

The Congress had also claimed on Tuesday that it was denied permission to hold the event, accusing the government of attempting to silence ordinary citizens after, according to the party, undermining the electoral system.

The proposed “public impeachment” is a symbolic political protest by the opposition and not a formal constitutional impeachment proceeding.