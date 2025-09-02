Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRats Bite 2 Newborns At Indore hospital; Probe Ordered

Rats Bite 2 Newborns At Indore hospital; Probe Ordered

Employees of MYH have been instructed to keep a 24-hour vigil in the hospital so that such an incident does not happen in future, he added.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indore, Sep 2 (PTI) Rats bit two newborn babies at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in the last 48 hours, prompting the administration to order an investigation on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), one of the biggest government hospitals in the state.

Talking to PTI, the hospital's superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, said, "In the last 48 hours, rats have bitten the fingers of a baby in the intensive care unit (ICU), while another infant suffered bites to the head and shoulder." He said the infants suffered from congenital deformities, and one of them had been abandoned in Khargone district and was sent to MYH for treatment.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incidents, Dr Yadav said.

Employees of MYH have been instructed to keep a 24-hour vigil in the hospital so that such an incident does not happen in future, he added.

The senior official said that strong iron nets are being installed on the hospital windows, and attendants of patients have been asked not to bring food items from outside to the hospital wards.

The Opposition Congress has targeted the state government over the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry.

State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "The case of rats gnawing on two newborn babies in MYH is not just administrative negligence, but a horrific incident that shakes human sensibilities. There should be a judicial inquiry into this incident, and strict action should be taken against the culprits." He claimed that the incident has resulted in fear and insecurity among parents, and if the state government is unable to keep newborn babies safe in a hospital, then it is futile to expect the safety of the general public. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indore Indore News Madhya Pradesh
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget