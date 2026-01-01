Rajasthan Temples Witness Huge Rush On New Year's Day

Jaipur: Large crowds of devotees thronged major temples across Rajasthan on the first day of 2026 to offer prayers and seek blessings for the New Year.

Long queues were seen since early morning outside temples in Jaipur, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh and other districts, officials and temple authorities said.

In Jaipur, a heavy rush was witnessed at the Govind Devji and the Moti Doongri Ganesh temples with devotees lining up as early as 4 am. Traffic congestion was reported around Badi Chaupar due to a large number of vehicles heading towards temples.

At the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar, the gates have remained open and continuous darshan was allowed. More than 1.5 lakh visitors are expected at the temple during the day, officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made, with additional personnel deployed and a 17-km stretch between Ringas and Khatu declared a no-vehicle zone till January 2, they said.

In Chittorgarh, devotees began arriving at the Sanwariya Seth Temple from 4 am, while a steady stream of devotees was also seen at the Tripura Sundari Temple in Banswara.

Tripura Sundari Temple manager Jagesh Panchal said devotees started arriving on Wednesday night and attended the morning aarti amid special arrangements.

In Sawai Madhopur, thousands of devotees visited the Trinetra Ganesh Temple, with long queues of vehicles seen on the approach road.

A large turnout of devotees was also witnessed at the Salasar Balaji Temple in Churu, where temple doors opened at 1 am and continuous darshan was allowed.

Temple administrations have made special arrangements to manage the crowds, while police and volunteers assisted in regulating traffic and maintaining order, priest Kamal Kishore said.

