Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajasthan Bans Sale Of Meat, Other Non-Veg Products For Two Days Due To Religious Festivals

Rajasthan Bans Sale Of Meat, Other Non-Veg Products For Two Days Due To Religious Festivals

This decision, a first to include eggs, sparked political backlash. Opposition leaders, including Maharashtra's Deputy CM, criticized the ban as an infringement on dietary freedom.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced a two-day ban on the sale of meat, eggs and other non-vegetarian food items to mark upcoming religious occasions.

According to the official order, slaughterhouses, mutton and chicken shops across the state will remain closed on 28 August for the Paryushan festival and on 6 September for Anant Chaturdashi, according to an India Today report.

In what is being seen as a first, the restrictions have also been extended to eggs, prohibiting their sale on both days. Sources said the move followed repeated demands from several religious organisations.

The decision mirrors similar bans imposed in other states this month. In Bengaluru, the BBMP prohibited animal slaughter and meat sales on 16 August during Krishna Janmashtami. Municipal bodies in Maharashtra also enforced bans on 15 August (Independence Day) and 20 August to coincide with festivals.

However, the Rajasthan order has sparked sharp political reactions. Opposition leaders from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) criticised the decision, calling it an attack on people’s right to choose their food.

Even Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joined in the criticism, saying such restrictions were misplaced and “wrong.” 

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News Meat Sale Ban
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise To Farmers, Small Traders Amid US Tariff Tensions, Reiterates 'Swadeshi' Pitch
PM Modi Makes This Promise To Farmers, Small Traders Amid US Tariff Tensions
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
India
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget