Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities2 Children Die After Consuming Cough SyrupIn Rajasthan, Doctor Refuting Claim Faints Too

2 Children Die After Consuming Cough SyrupIn Rajasthan, Doctor Refuting Claim Faints Too

A doctor who consumed it to prove safety became unconscious. The government banned 22 batches and halted distribution after 1.33 lakh bottles were supplied since July.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children and the illness of at least ten others across the state in the past two weeks, officials confirmed. Alarmingly, a doctor who consumed the medicine to demonstrate its safety was also rendered unconscious and was found hours later in his car.

The syrup, containing the compound dextromethorphan hydrobromide and manufactured by Kayson Pharma, came under scrutiny on Monday after five-year-old Nitish from Sikar district died hours after being administered the medicine.

The Case of Nitish

Nitish developed a cough and cold on Sunday and was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chirana, where the doctor prescribed the cough syrup. His mother gave him the medicine around 11:30 pm.

According to his uncle Priyakant Sharma, Nitish woke briefly at 3 am but went back to sleep after drinking some water. “Nitish was alright that day and had even attended a Navratri programme in the evening. When he began coughing again at night, he was given the medicine from the CHC. In the morning, we realised he was not waking up and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” Sharma told NDTV.

Doctor Falls Ill While Demonstrating Safety

In Bayana, three-year-old Gagan Kumar fell ill after taking the same syrup on September 24. His mother approached Dr Tarachand Yogi, who had prescribed the medicine. To prove its safety, Dr Yogi reportedly consumed a dose himself and also gave it to an ambulance driver, Rajendra.

Shortly afterwards, Dr Yogi felt drowsy, pulled over, and lost consciousness. His family located him eight hours later via his mobile phone. The ambulance driver experienced similar symptoms but recovered after treatment.

Widespread Illness Across Rajasthan

Over the past week, eight more children aged between one and five in Banswara district fell ill after consuming the syrup. Most have recovered after treatment, although a six-year-old’s condition was initially serious, according to Dr Pradyuman Jain, a paediatrician at Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Banswara.

Government Response

Following these incidents, the Rajasthan government has banned 22 batches of the cough syrup and halted its distribution. Officials revealed that approximately 1.33 lakh bottles of the medicine have been supplied to patients in the state since July, with 8,200 bottles still in stock at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Authorities have directed that these should not be administered to anyone.

Jai Singh, executive director for quality control at Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited, confirmed that doctors have been instructed to stop prescribing the syrup. “Samples from 22 batches are being tested, and supplies from Kayson Pharma have been stopped,” he said.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cough Syrup Rajasthan News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Business
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Ambani Vs Adani: Reliance Chairman Becomes Wealthiest Indian, Shows Hurun Rich List 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget