2 Children Die After Consuming Cough SyrupIn Rajasthan, Doctor Refuting Claim Faints Too

A generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children and the illness of at least ten others across the state in the past two weeks, officials confirmed. Alarmingly, a doctor who consumed the medicine to demonstrate its safety was also rendered unconscious and was found hours later in his car.

The syrup, containing the compound dextromethorphan hydrobromide and manufactured by Kayson Pharma, came under scrutiny on Monday after five-year-old Nitish from Sikar district died hours after being administered the medicine.

The Case of Nitish

Nitish developed a cough and cold on Sunday and was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chirana, where the doctor prescribed the cough syrup. His mother gave him the medicine around 11:30 pm.

According to his uncle Priyakant Sharma, Nitish woke briefly at 3 am but went back to sleep after drinking some water. “Nitish was alright that day and had even attended a Navratri programme in the evening. When he began coughing again at night, he was given the medicine from the CHC. In the morning, we realised he was not waking up and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” Sharma told NDTV.

Doctor Falls Ill While Demonstrating Safety

In Bayana, three-year-old Gagan Kumar fell ill after taking the same syrup on September 24. His mother approached Dr Tarachand Yogi, who had prescribed the medicine. To prove its safety, Dr Yogi reportedly consumed a dose himself and also gave it to an ambulance driver, Rajendra.

Shortly afterwards, Dr Yogi felt drowsy, pulled over, and lost consciousness. His family located him eight hours later via his mobile phone. The ambulance driver experienced similar symptoms but recovered after treatment.

Widespread Illness Across Rajasthan

Over the past week, eight more children aged between one and five in Banswara district fell ill after consuming the syrup. Most have recovered after treatment, although a six-year-old’s condition was initially serious, according to Dr Pradyuman Jain, a paediatrician at Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Banswara.

Government Response

Following these incidents, the Rajasthan government has banned 22 batches of the cough syrup and halted its distribution. Officials revealed that approximately 1.33 lakh bottles of the medicine have been supplied to patients in the state since July, with 8,200 bottles still in stock at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Authorities have directed that these should not be administered to anyone.

Jai Singh, executive director for quality control at Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited, confirmed that doctors have been instructed to stop prescribing the syrup. “Samples from 22 batches are being tested, and supplies from Kayson Pharma have been stopped,” he said.

