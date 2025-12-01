Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRajasthan CID Arrests Punjab Resident Over Alleged Pakistan Spying Links

Rajasthan CID Arrests Punjab Resident Over Alleged Pakistan Spying Links

The CID also found that Singh was allegedly involved in facilitating the creation of Indian WhatsApp accounts for Pakistani handlers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Rajasthan's CID (Intelligence) has arrested a Punjab resident for allegedly collecting classified information related to the Indian Army and passing it to a Pakistani handler, officials said on Monday.

Prakash Singh alias Badal, a resident of Firozpur, was detained near a military establishment in the Ganganagar district and later arrested under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, they said.

Inspector General (Intelligence) Prafful Kumar informed that the CID had been monitoring suspected espionage activity linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies when Singh came under the scanner.

"During surveillance, it emerged that Prakash Singh was in contact with Pakistan's ISI through social media. He was gathering sensitive information linked to the army in Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat and sending it to a Pakistani handler," Kumar said.

Officials said Singh, 34, was spotted near the Sadulwali military station in Ganganagar on November 27. A Border Intelligence team picked him up, and a preliminary check of his mobile phone showed active communication with foreign and Pakistani WhatsApp numbers.

Singh had been in touch with the ISI since the period of Operation Sindoor and had allegedly shared details about Army vehicles, military installations, border-area geography, bridges, railway lines and ongoing construction activities, the officer added.

The CID also found that Singh was allegedly involved in facilitating the creation of Indian WhatsApp accounts for Pakistani handlers. He allegedly procured OTPs issued on Indian mobile numbers, which were then used by Pakistan-based operatives to activate WhatsApp accounts for espionage and other anti-national activities, officials said, adding that he received money for this.

After extensive questioning at the central interrogation centre in Jaipur and technical analysis of his devices, the allegations were confirmed, the department said.

Further investigation is underway. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Embed widget