HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief

Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief

The forecast includes possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. This follows the warmest January day in seven years, though air quality remains "very poor," with improvement anticipated due to the rainfall.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 08:28 AM (IST)

Light rain and intermittent drizzles swept through parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, offering brief relief from persistent winter conditions. Several areas across Delhi and Noida recorded short spells of rainfall, which also led to a marginal improvement in air quality levels.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed Delhi’s air quality index at 297 at 7.05 am, slightly better than the previous day, though it remained in the poor category.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The nowcast alert remains valid until 10 am, with residents advised to remain cautious during this period.

According to the weather office, wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 60 kmph, raising the likelihood of disruptions during morning hours.

Unstable Conditions Likely to Persist Through the Day

In its detailed forecast, the IMD said weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled throughout the day. Skies are likely to stay generally cloudy, with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the early morning and forenoon hours. Wind speeds during this phase may reach 30-40 kmph.

Another spell of very light to light rainfall is forecast for the afternoon and evening. The department also cautioned about the possibility of shallow fog during the morning, urging commuters to exercise care on the roads.

Alongside the orange alert, a yellow alert has also been issued for the day, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected across multiple time slots, from morning through night hours. The IMD advised residents to stay alert, particularly during periods of strong winds and storm activity.

While a yellow alert signals potentially adverse weather conditions and calls for heightened awareness, an orange alert indicates more severe conditions. Authorities have been asked to remain prepared for emergency measures, and the public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel as weather conditions evolve.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Weather News DELHI NEWS
