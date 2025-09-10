New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the NDA government in Bihar after police in Patna baton-charged aspirants staging a sit-in demanding the release of supplementary results of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

He said that this time the youth of the state will show the government its real place and the countdown has begun.

Chaos erupted outside the BJP office in Patna on Wednesday after the police baton-charged aspirants staging a sit-in demanding the release of TRE-3's supplementary results.

The demonstrators shouted slogans against the Bihar government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which conducted the exam.

Sharing a video of the incident, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "When we ask for employment, we get lathicharge. Instead of rights, we get atrocities." "This time, the youth of Bihar will show this 'guNDA' government its real place - the countdown has begun," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

रोज़गार मांगने पर मिलती है लाठी,

अधिकार की जगह मिलता है अत्याचार।



बिहार के युवा अबकी बार इस गुNDA सरकार को उसकी असली जगह दिखाएंगे - उल्टी गिनती चालू हो गई है।pic.twitter.com/6o6DXqAqWu — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 10, 2025

Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI: "Security personnel requested the protesters to vacate the area as it had caused a traffic jam. When the protesters refused to budge, police resorted to baton charges to disperse the aspirants." The protesters claimed that several people were injured because of the baton charge, which the officials denied.

One of the protesting candidates, Aman Kumar from Patna, told reporters, "Officials of the state education department had assured us that a letter had been sent to BPSC regarding the issue, but nothing has been done so far".

The BPSC conducted TRE-3 in March 2024, and 87,774 posts were announced. However, only around 51,000 candidates have received appointment letters so far.

The authorities had earlier promised a supplementary result, but nothing has happened so far, Kumar claimed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)