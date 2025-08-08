Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot, Recover IED Linked To Pak-Based Babbar Khalsa

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPunjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot, Recover IED Linked To Pak-Based Babbar Khalsa

Punjab Police recovered and neutralised an IED in Tarn Taran, foiling a terror plot by Pak-based Babbar Khalsa terrorists Rinda and Landa. Investigation to nab local links is underway.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has foiled a major terror plot of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International terrorists Harwinder Rinda and Lakhbir Landa after recovering an improvised explosive device in Tarn Taran district.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) had received credible human intelligence about the consignment containing Improvised Explosive Device (IED) pushed from Pakistan.

Acting swiftly, the AGTF, in close coordination with Tarn Taran Police, launched a combing operation in the district and recovered an IED from the area of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran, before it could reach Rinda and Landa's local associates for potential use in subversive activities, he said.

The DGP further stated that the IED was immediately secured and safely transported to a designated location, where it was successfully neutralised in a controlled detonation by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

The prompt and coordinated action of Punjab Police personnel averted a major tragedy and ensured public safety, he added.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police of the AGTF Promod Ban said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered IED was pushed into Punjab by the Pakistani agencies backed terrorist modules with intentions to disrupt public peace and target innocent lives in the border state.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that a case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Sirhali in Tarn Taran.

Further investigation is ongoing to uncover and apprehend the associates of Rinda and Landa, he said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
