HomeCitiesPunjab, Haryana Record Major Decline In Stubble Burning This Year, Says Govt Data

Punjab, Haryana Record Major Decline In Stubble Burning This Year, Says Govt Data

Stubble burning fell sharply in Punjab and Haryana, helping boost Delhi-NCR air quality with more AQI<200 days.

By : PTI, ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana have reported a significant drop in stubble burning cases this year, leading to clearer skies and better air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, according to data.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) data shows that Punjab recorded 5,114 farm fire cases in 2025, a 93 per cent decline compared to 2021.

Haryana reported 662 cases, a 91 per cent dip.

Satellite data from the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS) laboratory also indicated a sharp reduction in paddy straw burning, showing a 57 per cent drop -- from 42,962 cases in 2023 to 18,457 in 2024.

Several districts showed marked improvement.

Sangrur reported a 60 per cent drop, with 693 cases in 2025, while Ferozepur saw 59 per cent, and Muktsar 55 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents, the data said.

Tarn Taran with 685 farm fires and Bathinda with 368, also registered a significant decline in cases compared to previous years.

In Haryana, most cases were from Jind (47), Fatehabad (28) and Kaithal (27).

With fewer farm fires, Delhi-NCR's air quality improved significantly.

Official data suggests the number of days with an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 200 increased from 110 days in 2016 to 200 days in 2025.

According to a experts, the improvement is the result of government policies, awareness among farmers, use of new farming methods and private-sector initiatives, officials said.

Waste-to-energy firms are helping farmers use crop residue to produce renewable power instead of burning it in the fields, they added.

Laxit Awla, Executive Director and CEO of SAEL Industries, said the company is working to turn crop residue into green energy through its plants in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, ensuring clean power generation and controlled emissions. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Haryana Air Quality AQI PUNJAB
Opinion
