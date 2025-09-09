Sisodia Slams Modi's 'Inadequate' Flood Relief for Punjab, Cites Adani-Ambani Debt Waivers

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday regarding the announcement of Rs 1,600 crores in compensation for the flood-affected Punjab.



He further alleged that this amount is inadequate, particularly when considering that prominent industrialists such as Adani and Ambani have benefitted from debt waivers totalling Rs 10 crores.



"The land of Punjab has always filled the nation's stomach, guarded its borders, and supported India in every hour of crisis. Today, the same Punjab is drowning in floods. Farmers are ruined, homes are submerged, labourers have lost their livelihoods, but the Modi government is merely offering them "consolation" by giving just ₹1600 crore. And when it comes to industrialist friends like Adani-Ambani, the same government waives off a debt of ₹10 lakh crore," Sisodia posted on X.



He further added, "Modi ji, is there no value to the suffering of Punjabis? This is nothing but a direct insult to the toiling land of Punjab."



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, in addition to the existing Rs 12,000 crore allocated to the state. There will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.



According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi emphasised the need for a multidimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.



Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections. For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a project mode, as per a specific proposal from the State Government, as per the PMO.



For bore pumps running on diesel, convergence with the MNRE for solar panels & support will be facilitated for micro-irrigation under the Per Drop More Crop guidelines.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under "Special Project" submitted by the Government of Punjab for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods, as per the PMO. (ANI)

