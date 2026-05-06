Punjab Explosions Linked To Pakistan? ‘Operation Sindoor’ Anniversary Disturbance Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Explosions investigated for Pakistan-linked angle and timing.

Low-intensity blasts occurred; forensic teams collect evidence.

Investigators scrutinize IEDs, seeking device assembly details.

Khalistan group claim under verification amid destabilization concerns.

Security agencies are probing a possible Pakistan-linked angle behind recent explosions in Punjab, with officials suggesting the incidents may have been timed to coincide with the anniversary of “Operation Sindoor”.

A senior officer who visited the blast sites said two low-intensity explosions were recorded. “I have visited the site of the explosion. Two low-intensity blasts occurred. The entire area has been sanitised,” the officer said, adding that forensic teams are on the ground collecting evidence.

Forensic Probe Underway, Devices Under Scrutiny

Investigators have begun analysing the nature of the explosive devices used. Officials said no group has formally claimed responsibility for the blasts so far.

“Teams are working to identify what kind of devices were used. Some sharp objects were recovered from the site. There were no visible wires, but the device appears to have been assembled, indicating it could be an improvised explosive device (IED),” the officer said.

Authorities stressed that more clarity would emerge only after a detailed forensic examination is completed.

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Pakistan’s ISI Suspected, Probe Continues

The officer said the timing of the blasts has raised suspicion. “This could be an attempt by Pakistan’s ISI to create disturbance around the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. However, the full picture will be clear only after the investigation,” he said.

He added that such acts may be part of a broader attempt to destabilise Punjab, given its strategic location as a border state.

“We will not allow any proxy war to succeed. There are efforts to disturb Punjab, but we will not let that happen,” he said.

Khalistan Link Claim Being Verified

In a parallel development, the Khalistan Liberation Army has reportedly claimed responsibility for one of the incidents. Officials said the claim is being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

The officer also warned against attempts to create a narrative of unrest in the state. “Some elements are trying to portray Punjab as disturbed, but it is a peaceful state and will remain so,” he said.

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Warning Against Falling Into Traps

Authorities cautioned that certain youths may be lured into such activities for financial gain. “Some youths become pawns for money, but we urge them not to fall into such traps,” the officer said.

He reiterated that those behind the incidents would be identified and dealt with strictly.