Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Explosions Linked To Pakistan? ‘Operation Sindoor’ Anniversary Disturbance Suspected

Punjab Explosions Linked To Pakistan? ‘Operation Sindoor’ Anniversary Disturbance Suspected

Authorities believe the incidents could be an attempt by Pakistan’s ISI to destabilise the border state on the first-year anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Explosions investigated for Pakistan-linked angle and timing.
  • Low-intensity blasts occurred; forensic teams collect evidence.
  • Investigators scrutinize IEDs, seeking device assembly details.
  • Khalistan group claim under verification amid destabilization concerns.

Security agencies are probing a possible Pakistan-linked angle behind recent explosions in Punjab, with officials suggesting the incidents may have been timed to coincide with the anniversary of “Operation Sindoor”.

A senior officer who visited the blast sites said two low-intensity explosions were recorded. “I have visited the site of the explosion. Two low-intensity blasts occurred. The entire area has been sanitised,” the officer said, adding that forensic teams are on the ground collecting evidence.

Forensic Probe Underway, Devices Under Scrutiny

Investigators have begun analysing the nature of the explosive devices used. Officials said no group has formally claimed responsibility for the blasts so far.

“Teams are working to identify what kind of devices were used. Some sharp objects were recovered from the site. There were no visible wires, but the device appears to have been assembled, indicating it could be an improvised explosive device (IED),” the officer said.

Authorities stressed that more clarity would emerge only after a detailed forensic examination is completed.

ALSO READ | J&K MLA's Wife, Son Lock Govt Hospital In Kashmir, FIR Filed

Pakistan’s ISI Suspected, Probe Continues

The officer said the timing of the blasts has raised suspicion. “This could be an attempt by Pakistan’s ISI to create disturbance around the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. However, the full picture will be clear only after the investigation,” he said.

He added that such acts may be part of a broader attempt to destabilise Punjab, given its strategic location as a border state.

“We will not allow any proxy war to succeed. There are efforts to disturb Punjab, but we will not let that happen,” he said.

Khalistan Link Claim Being Verified

In a parallel development, the Khalistan Liberation Army has reportedly claimed responsibility for one of the incidents. Officials said the claim is being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

The officer also warned against attempts to create a narrative of unrest in the state. “Some elements are trying to portray Punjab as disturbed, but it is a peaceful state and will remain so,” he said.

ALSO READ | Rare Maritime Cooperation: Pakistan Navy Assists Indian Vessel Stranded In Arabian Sea | WATCH 

Warning Against Falling Into Traps

Authorities cautioned that certain youths may be lured into such activities for financial gain. “Some youths become pawns for money, but we urge them not to fall into such traps,” the officer said.

He reiterated that those behind the incidents would be identified and dealt with strictly.

Before You Go

Shocking visuals: Fresh violence reported across multiple districts in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is being investigated regarding the recent explosions in Punjab?

Security agencies are probing a possible Pakistan-linked angle behind the explosions. The timing of the incidents, coinciding with the anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', has raised suspicion.

What was the nature of the explosions and what evidence has been found?

Two low-intensity explosions were recorded. Forensic teams are collecting evidence, including sharp objects, and are analyzing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Has any group claimed responsibility for the blasts?

No group has formally claimed responsibility so far. However, the Khalistan Liberation Army has reportedly claimed responsibility for one incident, which is currently being verified.

What is the suspected motive behind these explosions?

Officials suggest the blasts may be an attempt by Pakistan's ISI to create disturbance or a broader effort to destabilize Punjab, given its strategic border location.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Punjab News Operation Sindoor Punjab Blasts
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Punjab Explosions Linked To Pakistan? ‘Operation Sindoor’ Anniversary Disturbance Suspected
Punjab Explosions Linked To Pakistan? ‘Operation Sindoor’ Anniversary Disturbance Suspected
Cities
‘Crorepati’ Peon Makes 3 Wives Fake Teachers, Sends Rs 3 Crore To Third Wife; Officials’ Role Under Scanner
‘Crorepati’ Peon Makes 3 Wives Fake Teachers, Sends Rs 3 Crore To Third Wife; Officials’ Role Under Scanner
Cities
Free LPG To Rs 4,000 Jobless Grants: Can Tamil Nadu Afford Vijay’s Mega Welfare Push?
Free LPG, Cash Transfers and Job Grants: Can Tamil Nadu Afford TVK’s Mega Welfare Push?
Cities
After Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering
After Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering
Advertisement

Videos

Shocking visuals: Fresh violence reported across multiple districts in West Bengal
BIG BREAKING: Post-election violence intensifies across West Bengal
GOVERNMENT TRANSITION: Governor directs outgoing CM to continue interim duties
Politics: Congress moves closer to forming government in Kerala
GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Claim to form Tamil Nadu government expected soon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget