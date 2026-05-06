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HomeNewsWorldRare Maritime Cooperation: Pakistan Navy Assists Indian Vessel Stranded In Arabian Sea

Rare Maritime Cooperation: Pakistan Navy Assists Indian Vessel Stranded In Arabian Sea

The ship, carrying seven crew members, six Indians and one Indonesian, was travelling from Oman to India when it encountered trouble.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 May 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan Navy assisted Indian vessel MV Gautam adrift at sea.
  • Technical failure left seven crew members stranded en route Oman-India.
  • Pakistan Navy provided food, medical aid, and technical support.
  • Coordination between maritime centers facilitated the emergency response.

Pakistan’s Navy responded to a distress call from an Indian vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea after a critical technical failure, offering emergency assistance to ensure the safety of those on board.

According to a statement released by Pakistan’s military on Tuesday, the vessel, identified as MV Gautam, was en route from Oman to India when it suffered a major technical fault, leaving it adrift at sea.

Emergency Aid Extended To Stranded Crew

The ship had seven crew members on board, including six Indian nationals and one Indonesian. Following the distress alert, the Pakistan Navy deployed its vessel Kashmir to the location, according to Reuters. 

The naval team provided food supplies, medical assistance and technical support to stabilise the vessel and safeguard the crew, the statement said. The intervention helped prevent the situation from escalating further in open waters.

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Coordination Through Maritime Channels

The rescue effort was initiated after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai reached out to Pakistani authorities seeking assistance, according to reports citing security sources.

Support was also extended with the involvement of Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), highlighting coordination across maritime agencies during the emergency.

Previous Rescue Operations Cited

This is not the first such operation in recent weeks. Last month, Pakistan said its navy had rescued and evacuated 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, from a merchant vessel in the northern Arabian Sea after a distress call.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How was the rescue operation initiated?

The rescue was initiated after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai reached out to Pakistani authorities seeking assistance.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arabian Sea Pakistan Navy
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