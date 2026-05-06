Rare Maritime Cooperation: Pakistan Navy Assists Indian Vessel Stranded In Arabian Sea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Navy assisted Indian vessel MV Gautam adrift at sea.

Technical failure left seven crew members stranded en route Oman-India.

Pakistan Navy provided food, medical aid, and technical support.

Coordination between maritime centers facilitated the emergency response.

Pakistan’s Navy responded to a distress call from an Indian vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea after a critical technical failure, offering emergency assistance to ensure the safety of those on board.

According to a statement released by Pakistan’s military on Tuesday, the vessel, identified as MV Gautam, was en route from Oman to India when it suffered a major technical fault, leaving it adrift at sea.

Emergency Aid Extended To Stranded Crew

The ship had seven crew members on board, including six Indian nationals and one Indonesian. Following the distress alert, the Pakistan Navy deployed its vessel Kashmir to the location, according to Reuters.

The naval team provided food supplies, medical assistance and technical support to stabilise the vessel and safeguard the crew, the statement said. The intervention helped prevent the situation from escalating further in open waters.

JUST IN - Pakistan Navy says it rendered assistance to stranded vessel MV GAUTAM in the Arabian Sea carrying seven crew members, including six Indian and one Indonesian nationals, after the vessel suffered a critical technical failure while enroute from Oman to India. pic.twitter.com/fsxQEy7WpG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 5, 2026

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Coordination Through Maritime Channels

The rescue effort was initiated after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai reached out to Pakistani authorities seeking assistance, according to reports citing security sources.

Support was also extended with the involvement of Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), highlighting coordination across maritime agencies during the emergency.

Previous Rescue Operations Cited

This is not the first such operation in recent weeks. Last month, Pakistan said its navy had rescued and evacuated 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, from a merchant vessel in the northern Arabian Sea after a distress call.

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