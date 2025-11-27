Fresh Trouble For Bikram Majithia As New Charge Invoked In Ongoing Case - Here's What We Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFresh Trouble For Bikram Majithia As New Charge Invoked In Ongoing Case - Here's What We Know

The Punjab government had approved the prosecution last month during a cabinet meeting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Vigilance Department has initiated fresh action in the disproportionate assets case against former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is currently lodged in jail. Vigilance officials informed a special court in Mohali that Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) has now been added to the case. The department has also secured an arrest warrant against Majithia till 29 November. Government approval for legal proceedings has been granted.

Prosecution Cleared, Charges Yet to Be Framed

The Punjab government had approved the prosecution last month during a cabinet meeting. However, charges are yet to be formally framed. It is expected that charges may be taken up during the hearing scheduled for 10 December, where Majithia’s counsel is likely to argue against the challan submitted by the Vigilance Bureau.

Bail Order Awaited as Court Reserves Verdict

Meanwhile, the decision on Majithia’s bail plea could be announced at any time. The court has completed hearing arguments and reserved its order. Lawyers representing both sides in the Punjab and Haryana High Court have been presenting detailed arguments on the bail matter for nearly 15 days.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Bikram Majithia PUNJAB Bikram Majithia Case
