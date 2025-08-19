Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPune Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For August 19 As Heavy Rain Pounds City

Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For August 19 As Heavy Rain Pounds City

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Pune on August 19, forecasting heavy rainfall before tapering off. Ghat areas in Pune and Satara face a red alert, while coastal Maharashtra is under orange alert.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Pune under a yellow alert for August 19, warning of relatively intense rainfall activity before showers begin to taper off later this week.

According to the forecast, Pune will experience heavy spells on Monday and Tuesday as active monsoon conditions continue across Maharashtra. However, starting August 20, rainfall is expected to reduce gradually, with the city likely to see only scattered showers through the rest of the week.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sambhaji Rode (@sambhaji_s_rode)

While Pune has been issued a yellow alert, nearby ghat areas are facing a more severe threat. The IMD has sounded a red alert for August 19 in the hilly stretches of Pune and Satara, cautioning of heavy to extremely heavy rain that could trigger flooding or landslides. Other high-risk districts include Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

In coastal Maharashtra, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, along with Kolhapur's ghat regions, have been placed under an orange alert, with significant downpours expected.

Authorities have urged residents in Pune and surrounding regions to remain alert, particularly in low-lying and landslide-prone areas. Precautionary steps have also been advised to minimise disruption as the city braces for a brief but intense spell of monsoon rain.

Schools, Offices Closed In Mumbai

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, offices, and other establishments have been asked to close today due to the heavy rain. The incessant downpour for nearly four days now, amounting to 500 mm rainfall, has forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to ask all non-essential private and government workers to work from home. It has also asked that schools remain shut.

The Mumbai Police have also asked the public to avoid stepping outside their homes. Muymbaikars have been urged to step out only if necessary.

The scenes in Mumbai were grim, with a few motorists struggling through hip-deep water, high-traffic areas such as Vikhroli, Andheri and even certain stretches of highways flooded.

 

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Mumbai Rains Mumbai Floods Pune Rain Pune Waterlogging Pune Weather Alert Pune Red Alert
