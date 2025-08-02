Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Communal Clashes Break Out In Pune's Yavat Village Over Social Media Post; 17 Detained, Over 500 Booked

Five FIRs have been registere,d of which four are against over 500 people accused of participating in acts of violence, including vandalism and arson.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:01 PM (IST)

Police have registered multiple cases and detained several individuals after communal violence erupted in Yavat village in Daund tehsil of Pune district on Friday. The unrest was triggered by an alleged objectionable social media post, leading to large-scale arson and property damage.

According to officials, at least five FIRs have been registered so far. Four of these are against more than 500 people accused of participating in acts of violence, including vandalism and setting properties on fire. Of those, the identities of over 100 individuals have been confirmed, and 17 people have been taken into custody, reported PTI.

The fifth case involves the youth who uploaded the provocative post. He has been arrested and charged with hurting religious sentiments, police said.

"During the clashes, rioters targeted a motorcycle, two cars, a bakery, and a religious structure. To disperse the mob, police were forced to use tear gas and lathi-charge," said an official from Yavat police station. A preventive order has since been imposed in the area, and authorities have assured that the situation is now under control.

The violence was reportedly sparked by a WhatsApp post allegedly linking a Hindu priest to a rape case, which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described as "objectionable" during his visit to Pune on Friday. He stated that such posts are often made with the intention to stoke communal tensions and assured strict action against those responsible.

“No one has the right to post objectionable content. The police acted swiftly, and peace has been restored. People from both communities are cooperating to maintain calm,” the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also visited the violence-hit area, revealed that the youth behind the post hails from Nanded and works as a daily wage labourer. The controversial post reportedly referenced an incident from Madhya Pradesh, which provoked local outrage in Yavat.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Communal Clash Pune News
