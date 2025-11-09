Pune Businessman Kills Wife, Burns Body In Iron Box Inspired by Crime Shows

In a spine-chilling case reminiscent of a crime thriller, a 42-year-old fabrication businessman from Pune's Warje Malwadi allegedly murdered his wife after suspecting her of having an affair. Driven by jealousy, he reportedly drew inspiration from crime novels and murder mystery shows, meticulously planning and executing the killing before attempting to erase all evidence.

According to police, the accused strangled his wife, cremated her body in a custom-made iron box, and then scattered the ashes in a river to destroy any trace of the crime. However, inconsistencies in his statements and suspicious call records ultimately exposed the gruesome act.

Man Said Wife Went Missing On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Inspector Nilesh Badakh of Warje Malwadi police said the man initially filed a missing person’s complaint on October 28, claiming his wife had vanished two days earlier. When questioned further, he changed his story, saying she went missing from Shindewadi along the Pune–Bengaluru highway. Due to this conflicting version, the case was transferred to the Rajgad police.

Even so, senior inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade decided to continue probing, suspecting foul play. “Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sambhaji Kadam, the suspect was interrogated intensively. His composure eventually broke, and he confessed to the murder,” said Badakh.

Investigations revealed that the victim, a school teacher, had been in frequent arguments with her husband after he discovered her chatting with another man. Despite his demands that she end the relationship, she allegedly refused, prompting him to plan her murder.

Man Prepared For A Month

Police said the accused spent nearly a month preparing for the crime. “He watched several murder mystery shows to learn how to cover his tracks. He rented a godown at Gogalwadi Phata near Shindewadi for Rs 18,000 a month and built an iron box, storing it there along with wood he had purchased from Warje,” said Badakh.

On October 26, the man took his wife out for a drive to Khed-Shivapur, pretending to reconcile. On the way back, they stopped at the godown to eat snacks. “While she was eating bhel, he strangled her, placed the body in the iron box, set it on fire, and later dumped the ashes into a river. He then cleaned the box and sold it to a scrap dealer,” the officer said.

After the crime, the accused returned home and acted normally. “For two days, he pretended to search for his wife before lodging a police complaint,” Badakh added.

The businessman even visited the police station repeatedly, appearing concerned about the investigation. However, a review of CCTV footage from Warje to Katraj Ghat and an analysis of his call records confirmed police suspicions and helped them crack the case.

The accused has been charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.