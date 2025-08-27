Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra created a buzz in Bihar on Tuesday when Priyanka hopped onto the back seat of her brother’s bike during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga. The visual quickly went viral on social media.

#WATCH | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, took out a bike rally during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/afoyOu0dr9 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is spearheading the state-wide yatra to protest against what the Congress terms a “special intensive revision” aimed at disenfranchising voters. Priyanka’s presence marked her first visit to Bihar since entering active politics, signalling the party’s intent to lend maximum weight to the campaign ahead of crucial elections.

The yatra, joined by the INDIA bloc allies, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI-ML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, covered Supaul and Madhubani districts, traditional NDA strongholds. It culminated in a massive public meeting in Madhubani, where the Gandhi siblings addressed crowds from atop an open vehicle under dimly lit streets, as many attendees switched on mobile flashlights to watch the leaders.

Priyanka Slams PM Modi In Bihar

In her address, Priyanka launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling his 2019 remark that Congress would “steal buffaloes” if elected. “We didn’t know then that he and his government would steal votes,” she said, accusing the BJP of stripping citizens of their identity and welfare benefits. She warned, “Losing your vote means losing everything, insurance, jobs, and social security.”

Rahul Gandhi echoed the charge, questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s past claim of BJP staying in power for 40-50 years. “Such confidence comes from stealing votes, not winning trust,” he alleged.