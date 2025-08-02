After being acquitted in the Malegaon blast case, former BJP MP Pragya Thakur has made serious allegations against the investigating officers. She claimed that the officers probing the case tried to pressure her into naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others, reports abplive.com.

NIA Special Court Grants Relief to Pragya Thakur

On Thursday (July 31, 2025), the NIA Special Court acquitted all seven accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit. The court said there was insufficient evidence to prove the accused guilty. A total of 14 people had been arrested in the case, but only seven were tried, as the other seven were discharged at the stage of framing charges.

'Officers Tortured Me to Make False Statements'

On Saturday (August 2, 2025), Pragya Thakur said, “They asked me to name several people, including senior BJP leader Ram Madhav. To force me into this, they tortured me. I was kept in illegal detention at a hospital. I lived in Gujarat, so they even told me to name PM Modi. I didn’t name anyone because they were forcing me to lie.”

Her claims came right after the verdict in the case, which also saw a witness—who had retracted his earlier statement—alleging he was forced to name Yogi Adityanath and four others linked to the RSS, including senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar.

Former ATS Officer Also Alleges Pressure

Former ATS member Mehboob Mujawar also claimed that senior officers had ordered him to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, but he refused. The court had dismissed these claims. However, Mujawar reiterated on Friday that the intention behind the order was to misdirect the investigation and portray the case as one of “saffron terror.”

The Malegaon Blast Case

The 2008 Malegaon blast case is one of the longest-running terrorism trials in India. Seven people were tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for committing a terrorist act and under IPC sections for murder and criminal conspiracy. On September 29, 2008, a bomb fitted to a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, around 200 km from Mumbai, killing six people and injuring 101.