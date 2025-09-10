Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesModi To Meet Mauritius PM In Varanasi On Thursday, Will Also Visit Dehradun For Flood Survey

Modi To Meet Mauritius PM In Varanasi On Thursday, Will Also Visit Dehradun For Flood Survey

Prime Minister Modi will host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam in Varanasi for bilateral talks, strengthening ties focused on development, health, and technology.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India, in Varanasi on Thursday and hold bilateral discussions with him.

The meeting in the historic city underscores the enduring civilisational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius, an official statement said.

Modi will later will travel to Dehradun and undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Uttarakhand. He will chair a high-level review meeting with officials, it said.

Ramgoolam, who reached Mumbai on Tuesday, will be in India till September 16.

During their bilateral discussions, Modi and Ramgoolam will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building, the statement said.

They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy, it added. The visit builds on the positive momentum generated by Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an "enhanced strategic partnership".

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the statement read.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries, but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South, it said.

"The Varanasi Summit will mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future," it said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mauritius Uttar Pradesh PM Modi Uttarakhand Dehradun UP NARENDRA MODI Navinchandra Ramgoolam Varanas Flood Survey
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest
Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As Prime Minister As France Erupts In 'Block Everything' Protests
World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
Election 2025
Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election, Modi Cabinet Clears Rs 7,616-Crore Projects In State
Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election, Modi Cabinet Clears Rs 7,616-Crore Projects In State
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget