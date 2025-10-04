Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8

PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and its airport code is 'NMI'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8.

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator DGCA on September 30.

The project is being developed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport, in which Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake, and the remaining 26 per cent is with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport at 2.40 pm on October 8, and it will be operational from December, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said at a briefing on Saturday.

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and its airport code is 'NMI'.

Once fully complete, the airport will be able to serve 90 million passengers and manage 3.2 MMT of cargo each year, making it one of the largest aviation hubs in Asia. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Navi Mumbai Airport PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas' Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas' Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
Cricket
IND vs WI: India's Complete Dominance Secures Victory By An Innings And 140 Runs
IND vs WI: India's Complete Dominance Secures Victory By An Innings And 140 Runs
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget