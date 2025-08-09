Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPM Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line And Flag Off Vande Bharat Express On Aug 9

PM Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line And Flag Off Vande Bharat Express On Aug 9

PM Narendra Modi visits Bengaluru to inaugurate the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro and flag off Vande Bharat Express trains, also laying foundation stone for Metro Phase 3.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru on Sunday to inaugurate the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro, and the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

As per the itinerary shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Modi will participate in three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city.

On landing at the HAL Airport here at 10.30 am, the Prime Minister will travel by helicopter and road to the KSR Bengaluru (city) railway station, where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express trains between KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi.

He will also virtually flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

Modi will then travel by road to the RV Road (Ragigudda) metro station on the Yellow Line.

Between 11:45 to 12:50 he will be flagging off Yellow Line (reach 5) and take a metro ride to the Electronic City station.

From there Modi will travel to the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, where at the institute's auditorium, he will be laying the foundation stone for Bangalore metro phase-3 and officially inaugurating the yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra station.

He will then travel by helicopter to the HAL Airport and fly back to Delhi at 2.45 pm.

The 19.15 km yellow line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangalore metro with 16 stations has been built at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore.

According to officials, the line is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors like Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

The Metro Phase 3, also known as the Orange Line for which the PM will be laying the foundation, will be 44.65 km and it will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore. PTI KSU ADB


(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Vande Bharat Express Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Inauguration Bangalore Metro Phase 3 Ragigudda Metro Station Electronic City
