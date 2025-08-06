PM Modi Asks Uttarakhand MPs To Stay In Contact With People In Rain-Affected Areas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Members of Parliament (MPs) from Uttarakhand on Wednesday and inquired about the situation in Uttarkashi following the twin cloudbursts in the Dharali region.

MPs Anil Baluni, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Ajay Bhatt met the Prime Minister at the Parliament House and briefed him on the current situation and the rescue operations in the disaster-hit area.

PM Modi advised the MPs to stay in contact with the people in their Lok Sabha constituencies to make every effort to ensure the safety of the rain and landslide-affected areas and to provide all possible assistance to them.

Following the meeting, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni posted on X, "The Honourable Prime Minister is deeply pained, grief-stricken, and distressed by this severe calamity in Uttarkashi. He is personally overseeing the continuous review of relief and rescue operations. He stated that all agencies of the Central Government and the State Government are fully engaged with utmost urgency in the tasks of relief, rescue, and rehabilitation."

Baluni said that PM Modi also reaffirmed that the Central Government stands "firmly with all the disaster-affected people, including those in Dharali."

Furthermore, he mentioned that the Central government is providing every possible assistance to Uttarakhand to combat and recover from this disaster.

"The Honourable Prime Minister Ji urged all MPs to stay in contact with the people living in areas affected by heavy rainfall and landslides in their Lok Sabha constituencies and to make every effort to ensure all possible assistance is provided to them," he added.

Tehri Garhwal MP Mala Rajyalaxmi Shah told IANS, "There is a lot of destruction, it's a very painful and distressing situation. The heavy rainfall is continuing in the entire state, and the situation is devastating. Rescue operations are also underway amid a difficult situation."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt, speaking to IANS, expressed confidence that the Centre would provide all possible assistance to the affected region.

"PM Modi and HM Shah are continuously monitoring the situation. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed, and nearly all possible health teams have been stationed there. Army is also deployed to carry out prompt rescue and relief operations," he said.

