PM Modi Greets People Of Uttarakhand On 25th Foundation Day

The prime minister will be in Uttarakhand on Sunday to join the silver jubilee celebrations of the state and is scheduled to announce a slew of development projects. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the 25th anniversary of its foundation, and said the state was progressing in every field, including tourism.

Nestled in the lap of nature, the hill state fondly called as Devbhoomi is today setting a new pace of progress in every field along with tourism, the prime minister said. "On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state," Modi said in a post on X.

"On this special occasion of the state, I pray for the happiness and prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health of the humble, hardworking, and divine-like people here," he said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
