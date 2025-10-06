Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Rajasthan government on Monday announced the formation of a six-member committee to investigate the devastating fire that broke out in the Trauma ICU of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, tragically claiming six lives.

The panel will be chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Department, and includes key officials: Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional Director of Hospital Administration at Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES); Chandan Singh Meena, Chief Engineer, RajMES; Ajay Mathur, Chief Engineer (Electrical) in the PWD; RK Jain, Additional Principal, SMS Medical College; and the Chief Fire Officer of Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

The committee has been tasked with a comprehensive probe into the causes of the fire, evaluating the hospital’s preparedness for such emergencies, examining firefighting arrangements at the Trauma Center, reviewing patient safety and evacuation protocols, and recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. A detailed report will be submitted to the state government.

Families Demand Justice

The tragedy has sparked grief and outrage among the victims’ families. Sanjay Singh, a relative of one of the deceased, voiced the frustration of many: “Someone should come and meet us… We are sitting on a dharna. We want justice. ‘Duniya ke gharon mein diye jalenge par humare toh bhuj gaye.’”

Protests erupted outside the hospital, with relatives accusing the staff of negligence. Several claimed that warnings about a short circuit went unheeded, contributing to the loss of lives. Narendra Singh, whose mother was admitted to the ICU, said, “There wasn’t even any equipment to douse the fire. My mother was inside when it happened.” Another relative, Puran Singh, described the chaos: “When the spark happened, there was a cylinder nearby. Smoke spread rapidly, and everyone panicked. Some rescued their patients, but mine was left alone.”

Political Leaders Express Condolences and Call for Investigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, tweeting: “The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited SMS Hospital and assured that all possible relief measures are being taken. In a post on X, he said: “Every possible step is being taken for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected. May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them every possible assistance.”

जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also called the fire “extremely heartbreaking” and urged the government to carry out a high-level investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Preliminary Cause: Short Circuit

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed the loss of six lives and said a forensics team is investigating the exact cause. “At first glance, it appears to be a short circuit, but the final cause will be determined after the FSL investigation,” he told ANI.

As the probe unfolds, questions loom large about safety standards, emergency preparedness, and accountability in one of Rajasthan’s most prominent hospitals. The incident has not only left families grieving but also triggered a broader conversation about hospital safety and oversight.