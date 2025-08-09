Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory For PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow: Check Restrictions, Alternate Routes

Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory For PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow: Check Restrictions, Alternate Routes

Bengaluru Traffic Police announced restrictions on key routes August 10 due to PM Modi's visit. Affected areas include Marenahalli Main Road, Hosur Road, and Electronic City Phase 1.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 11:53 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions across several key routes on August 10 between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, anticipating heavy crowds and VIP movement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

In a traffic advisory issued, motorists are advised to avoid Marenahalli Main Road (from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road), Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction, Silk Board to Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover, and Hosur Road, and the stretch from Hosur to Bengaluru city during this time.

Restrictions will also be enforced on roads in Electronic City Phase 1, including Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road, it said.

The Traffic Police have recommended alternative routes to ease congestion. To reach Jayadeva Hospital from Rajalakshmi Junction, commuters can use Sarakki Market Road, 9th Cross Road, IG Circle, and RV Dental Junction. To access Bannerghatta Road, divert from Sarakki Junction via Outer Ring Road.

To reach Banashankari from East End Circle, travel via 29th Main Road, 28th Main Road, Delmia Junction, Outer Ring Road, Sarakki Junction, and Kanakapura Road. For Kanakapura, Mysuru, and Tumakuru roads from Hosur Road, take Jigani Road, Bommasandra Junction, and NICE Road.

Those traveling from NICE Road to Hosur Road should exit at Bannerghatta Junction and use Jigani Road and Bommasandra Junction.

To reach Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield, and Hoskote from Hosur, take Dommasandra Road via Chandapura Junction. From HSR Layout, Koramangala, Bellandur, and Whitefield to Hosur, use Sarjapur Road and Chandapura.

Within Electronic City Phase 1, commuters are advised to use 2nd Cross Road, Shikaripalya Road, Hulimangala Road, and Gollahalli Road.

Parking will be prohibited on Marenahalli Main Road, 4th Main Road, and 18th Main Road between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, it further said. PTI JR SSK

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Bengaluru Police PM Modi PM Modi In Bengaluru
