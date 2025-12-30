Planning To Step Out To Celebrate New Year's Eve? Check Traffic Curbs In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Traffic restrictions and heightened security arrangements have been put in place across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram ahead of the New Year 2026 celebrations. From the evening of December 31 till the morning of January 1, 2026, several key areas will witness traffic curbs, route diversions and strict checking to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Delhi, authorities have stepped up vigilance following a recent terror attack near the Red Fort. Officials have advised people to celebrate in a controlled manner, citing past instances of accidents and law-and-order issues during New Year festivities in the capital and the NCR.

Connaught Place No-Entry, Traffic Restrictions in Delhi

As per the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, no vehicles will be allowed to enter Connaught Place after 8 pm on December 31. Vehicular movement will be restricted at Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, RK Ashram, Chitragupta Road, Gol Market, GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg–Firoz Shah Road, Jai Singh Road and Windsor Place. Entry from Chelmsford Road will also remain closed.

Ring Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Panchkuian Road will function as alternative routes. Diversions will also be in place on Bhairon Road, Mathura Road and Mother Teresa Crescent. If crowds increase, temporary restrictions may be imposed around India Gate and Kartavya Path, including parts of C-Hexagon, Rafi Marg and Mathura Road.

Alternative Parking Arrangements

With Connaught Place declared a no-entry zone, alternative parking facilities have been arranged at Gol Dak Khana, Kali Bari Marg, Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Copernicus Marg, Minto Road, Panchkuian Road, KG Marg and Windsor Place. Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi have been advised to use Ram Manohar Lohia Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road or Windsor Place. Authorities have urged people to prefer the Delhi Metro and public transport, though exits at busy stations such as Rajiv Chowk may be temporarily closed due to crowd management. Helpline numbers 1095, 011-25844444 and WhatsApp 8750871493 have been issued for assistance.

Tight Security in Noida And Gurugram

In Noida, additional police personnel will be deployed in malls, Sector 18 and other party hotspots. Strict checks will be carried out against drunk driving, and temporary diversions may be imposed if crowds swell. Travellers heading towards Delhi from border areas have been advised to be prepared for additional security checks.

In Gurugram, more than 5,400 police personnel will be deployed across Sector 29, Cyber Hub, MG Road and major markets. Vehicles parked outside designated parking areas will be towed. Traffic diversions are also likely on stretches such as the Old Judicial Complex Road between Jharsa Chowk and Session Chowk.

Across Delhi-NCR, a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against drunk driving, stunts, overspeeding and traffic violations. Over 600 nightclubs, bars and restaurants will remain under police surveillance, with SWAT teams, QRTs and PCR units deployed on the ground. The excise department will also keep a close watch to prevent the serving of alcohol to minors.