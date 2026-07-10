Patna Horror: Driver Runs Over Toddler, Found Hanging In Locked Room Hours Later

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SDO's driver fatally ran over two-year-old child in Patna.

Driver found hanging in locked room; family alleges beating.

Police investigate both deaths; family alleges official influence.

Patna: A man driving a sub-divisional officer's car allegedly ran over a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Patna's posh DPS Colony and was later found hanging in a room near the incident site, police said.

The man's brother alleged that locals thrashed him and confined him to the room, where his body was later recovered by the police. The law enforcers said they found the room locked from the outside and the man's body hanging from the window grille.

The incident took place in DPS Colony in Jakkanpur police station area on Wednesday when the child was playing on the road. Anurag Raj, who his brother said worked in the electricity department, ran over the child, who died while being taken to the hospital.

Raj, who lived in Bishunpur Pakri area of Patna, was allegedly beaten up by locals and confined to a nearby room.

"When we reached the spot, we found the man hanging from the window grille of the room, which was locked from outside," Jakkanpur SHO Rituraj Singh told PTI.

An FSL team inspected the site, and the exact cause of the man's death will be clear only after forensic examination and receipt of post-mortem examination result, he said.

Patna Sadar-2 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ranjan Kumar, who is also in charge of Sadar-1, said the body of the man has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

"A case relating to the child's death has been registered at the Traffic police station, while a separate FIR has been lodged at Jakkanpur police station on the basis of a complaint from the deceased man's wife," Kumar told PTI.

Police have not made any arrests so far in connection with the driver's death, he said.

The family members of the deceased man accused the police of attempting to push the case under the carpet because "influential persons were involved".

"My brother used to work in the electricity department. The SDO used to give him extra, unpaid work. He would often call Anurag to drive his vehicle for him or his family members. Even on the day of the incident, my brother was unwilling to go, but the SDO forced him to drive the car," the deceased's brother Anand Kumar told PTI Videos.

He alleged that when family members reached the incident spot after receiving a call from Anurag, they found him locked inside a room.

"We called up the Dial 112 team, but even they were not allowed to enter the room. Eventually, officers from the police station arrived, broke the lock and recovered the body which was hanging from the window grille," Kumar said.

Police said further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)