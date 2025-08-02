Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOdisha Police Claims 'No Other Person Involved' In Puri Minor's Burning Case

Odisha Police Claims 'No Other Person Involved' In Puri Minor's Burning Case

Odisha Police concluded their investigation in the minor girl's burning case, stating no other individuals were involved, which is contradictory to the mother's FIR alleging abduction and arson by three people. The police have not revealed the cause of the fire.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 11:28 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (PTI) Hours after the death of the 15-year-old girl from Puri district at AIIMS, Delhi, Odisha Police on Saturday claimed that no other person was involved in the incident, even though the victim’s mother in her FIR had alleged that three unknown miscreants had set her daughter on fire.

The police, however, did not make it clear how the girl was set on fire.

In a post on X, Odisha Police said: "…the police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved".

The police also requested all not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment.

Odisha Police said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment."

The girl’s mother in her FIR at Balanga Police station on July 19 alleged that her daughter was abducted by three people who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

After registration of the case senior police officers have visited the spot. Scientific team and dog squad services were utilised at the spot for collection of evidence. Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the case, according to the police.

Meanwhile, police have tightened security near the CM, Deputy CMs and other ministers' residences here. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Puri Odisha Police Odisha
Embed widget