Northern Railway Cancels Multiple Trains Due To Fog, Redevelopment Work: Check List

As winter intensifies across North India, train operations on key Haryana and Punjab routes are expected to remain heavily disrupted over the next three months. According to the Northern Railway, a combination of harsh weather, dense fog, station interlocking work, and large-scale redevelopment projects has led to the cancellation of several passenger and express trains.

Railway authorities stated that operations on these routes become increasingly challenging during winter. Fog reduces visibility and slows train movement, while ongoing infrastructure upgrades further restrict traffic. “As interlocking work progresses at Dhuri station and major redevelopment continues in Ludhiana, several services will remain suspended,” officials said.

The cancellations will significantly impact daily commuters across Haryana, Punjab, and adjoining regions, where thousands depend on these trains for intercity travel. Railway officials emphasized that passengers should check train numbers, dates, and routes before planning any journey.

Reasons for Train Cancellations

1. Dhuri Station Interlocking Work

Due to extensive interlocking work at Dhuri, seven trains will remain cancelled from December 3 to February 5. These include services running between:

Bhiwani–Dhuri

Dhuri–Sirsa

Sirsa–Ludhiana

Ludhiana–Bhiwani

Ludhiana–Hisar

Hisar–Amritsar

Amritsar–Hisar

Officials confirmed that no passenger or express train passing through Dhuri will operate during this period.

2. Ludhiana Redevelopment Project

Ludhiana, one of Northern Railway’s busiest junctions, is undergoing a major redevelopment project. As a result, five trains will remain cancelled between December 1 and February 23, including routes such as:

Hisar–Ludhiana

Ludhiana–Churu

Churu–Ludhiana

Ludhiana–Hisar

Hisar–Ludhiana

The redevelopment is expected to affect multiple branch routes connected to the Ludhiana junction.

3. Dense Winter Fog

Two long-distance trains have been suspended due to persistent dense fog from December 4 to February 26:

Ajmer–Amritsar

Amritsar–Ajmer

Railway officials noted that extreme fog poses safety risks and significantly slows down train operations, making cancellations unavoidable.

Complete List of Cancelled Trains

Bhiwani–Dhuri Passenger : Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

Dhuri–Sirsa Passenger : Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

Sirsa–Ludhiana Passenger : Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

Ludhiana–Bhiwani Passenger : Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

Ludhiana–Hisar Passenger : Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

Hisar–Amritsar Passenger : Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

Amritsar–Hisar Passenger : Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

Hisar–Ludhiana Passenger : Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

Ludhiana–Churu Passenger : Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

Churu–Ludhiana Passenger : Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

Ludhiana–Hisar Passenger : Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

Hisar–Ludhiana Passenger : Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

Ajmer–Amritsar Passenger : Dec 4–Feb 26 (fog)

Amritsar–Ajmer Passenger: Dec 4–Feb 26 (fog)

Railway authorities urged passengers to re-check their travel plans in light of the cancellations and advised monitoring the official railway website or inquiry numbers for updated schedules.