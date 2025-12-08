Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNorthern Railway Cancels Multiple Trains Due To Fog, Redevelopment Work: Check List

Northern Railway Cancels Multiple Trains Due To Fog, Redevelopment Work: Check List

The cancellations will impact daily commuters across Haryana, Punjab, and adjoining regions. Railway officials emphasized that passengers check train numbers, dates, and routes before planning any journey.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As winter intensifies across North India, train operations on key Haryana and Punjab routes are expected to remain heavily disrupted over the next three months. According to the Northern Railway, a combination of harsh weather, dense fog, station interlocking work, and large-scale redevelopment projects has led to the cancellation of several passenger and express trains.

Railway authorities stated that operations on these routes become increasingly challenging during winter. Fog reduces visibility and slows train movement, while ongoing infrastructure upgrades further restrict traffic. “As interlocking work progresses at Dhuri station and major redevelopment continues in Ludhiana, several services will remain suspended,” officials said.

The cancellations will significantly impact daily commuters across Haryana, Punjab, and adjoining regions, where thousands depend on these trains for intercity travel. Railway officials emphasized that passengers should check train numbers, dates, and routes before planning any journey.

Reasons for Train Cancellations

1. Dhuri Station Interlocking Work

Due to extensive interlocking work at Dhuri, seven trains will remain cancelled from December 3 to February 5. These include services running between:

  • Bhiwani–Dhuri

  • Dhuri–Sirsa

  • Sirsa–Ludhiana

  • Ludhiana–Bhiwani

  • Ludhiana–Hisar

  • Hisar–Amritsar

  • Amritsar–Hisar

Officials confirmed that no passenger or express train passing through Dhuri will operate during this period.

2. Ludhiana Redevelopment Project

Ludhiana, one of Northern Railway’s busiest junctions, is undergoing a major redevelopment project. As a result, five trains will remain cancelled between December 1 and February 23, including routes such as:

  • Hisar–Ludhiana

  • Ludhiana–Churu

  • Churu–Ludhiana

  • Ludhiana–Hisar

  • Hisar–Ludhiana

The redevelopment is expected to affect multiple branch routes connected to the Ludhiana junction.

3. Dense Winter Fog

Two long-distance trains have been suspended due to persistent dense fog from December 4 to February 26:

  • Ajmer–Amritsar

  • Amritsar–Ajmer

Railway officials noted that extreme fog poses safety risks and significantly slows down train operations, making cancellations unavoidable.

Complete List of Cancelled Trains

  • Bhiwani–Dhuri Passenger: Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

  • Dhuri–Sirsa Passenger: Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

  • Sirsa–Ludhiana Passenger: Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

  • Ludhiana–Bhiwani Passenger: Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

  • Ludhiana–Hisar Passenger: Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

  • Hisar–Amritsar Passenger: Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

  • Amritsar–Hisar Passenger: Dec 3–Feb 5 (interlocking)

  • Hisar–Ludhiana Passenger: Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

  • Ludhiana–Churu Passenger: Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

  • Churu–Ludhiana Passenger: Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

  • Ludhiana–Hisar Passenger: Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

  • Hisar–Ludhiana Passenger: Dec 1–Feb 23 (redevelopment)

  • Ajmer–Amritsar Passenger: Dec 4–Feb 26 (fog)

  • Amritsar–Ajmer Passenger: Dec 4–Feb 26 (fog)

Railway authorities urged passengers to re-check their travel plans in light of the cancellations and advised monitoring the official railway website or inquiry numbers for updated schedules.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Northern Railway IRCTC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory, Says Flight Delays To Continue
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory, Says Flight Delays To Continue
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: All 25 Victims Identified, Bodies Handed Over To Families
Goa Nightclub Fire: All 25 Victims Identified, Bodies Handed Over To Families
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget