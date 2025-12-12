Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The winter chill has tightened its grip on Maharashtra, with temperatures dipping sharply across several regions. Vidarbha and Marathwada have recorded lows below 6°C, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cold wave is likely to intensify further.

Cold conditions are expected to persist across Central and North India, extending into parts of Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Pune Records Season’s Lowest Temperature

Pune has registered its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8.1°C. The IMD has forecast a cold wave for the city. While most areas hover between 10°C and 12°C, Shivajinagar recorded 8.9°C and Pashan was colder at 8.4°C.

North Maharashtra on Yellow Alert

Cold weather persists in Nashik and Niphad, prompting a yellow alert for North Maharashtra. Niphad recorded a minimum of 6.1°C, while Nashik stood at 8.2°C. IMD expects the intense chill to continue for the next two to three days.

Nagpur Logs Second Lowest Minimum of the Season

Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1°C, its second lowest this winter, after Thursday’s 8°C. The cold has been particularly challenging for people arriving at the State Legislative Assembly complex early in the morning, with many gathering in sunny spots for warmth. Bhandara recorded 12°C, Buldhana 12.2°C, Gondia 8.4°C and Parbhani a frigid 5.5°C.

Konkan’s ‘Mini Mahabaleshwar’ Freezes at 7°C

Konkan’s ‘Mini Mahabaleshwar’ in Dapoli has plunged to 7°C, triggering a cold wave across northern Ratnagiri, including Chiplun, Guhagar and Khed. Residents in these regions have turned to bonfires to cope with the chill. Ahilyanagar, too, recorded a low of 7.5°C.

Temperatures Expected to Fall Further

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature across Maharashtra is set to drop further. Central Maharashtra is likely to witness a decline of 2–3°C over the next three days, though a similar rise of 2–3°C is expected in some parts thereafter.