Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNorth Maharashtra Braces For Cold Wave: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Temperatures Set To Dip Further

North Maharashtra Braces For Cold Wave: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Temperatures Set To Dip Further

Cold conditions are expected to persist across Central and North India, extending into parts of Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The winter chill has tightened its grip on Maharashtra, with temperatures dipping sharply across several regions. Vidarbha and Marathwada have recorded lows below 6°C, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cold wave is likely to intensify further.

Cold conditions are expected to persist across Central and North India, extending into parts of Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Pune Records Season’s Lowest Temperature

Pune has registered its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8.1°C. The IMD has forecast a cold wave for the city. While most areas hover between 10°C and 12°C, Shivajinagar recorded 8.9°C and Pashan was colder at 8.4°C.

North Maharashtra on Yellow Alert

Cold weather persists in Nashik and Niphad, prompting a yellow alert for North Maharashtra. Niphad recorded a minimum of 6.1°C, while Nashik stood at 8.2°C. IMD expects the intense chill to continue for the next two to three days.

Nagpur Logs Second Lowest Minimum of the Season

Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1°C, its second lowest this winter, after Thursday’s 8°C. The cold has been particularly challenging for people arriving at the State Legislative Assembly complex early in the morning, with many gathering in sunny spots for warmth. Bhandara recorded 12°C, Buldhana 12.2°C, Gondia 8.4°C and Parbhani a frigid 5.5°C.

Konkan’s ‘Mini Mahabaleshwar’ Freezes at 7°C

Konkan’s ‘Mini Mahabaleshwar’ in Dapoli has plunged to 7°C, triggering a cold wave across northern Ratnagiri, including Chiplun, Guhagar and Khed. Residents in these regions have turned to bonfires to cope with the chill. Ahilyanagar, too, recorded a low of 7.5°C.

Temperatures Expected to Fall Further

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature across Maharashtra is set to drop further. Central Maharashtra is likely to witness a decline of 2–3°C over the next three days, though a similar rise of 2–3°C is expected in some parts thereafter.

Also read
Published at : 12 Dec 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
North Maharashtra Cold Wave North Maharashtra IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget