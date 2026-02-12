Noida's Sector 76 Night Food Hub Faces Bulldozer Action, Shops Razed: Watch

Noida News: The Noida Authority on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 76, a location widely known among residents for its bustling night-time food market, as part of a broader anti-encroachment campaign across multiple sectors of the city.

According to an official press release issued by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, the action was undertaken on February 11 following directives to clear unauthorised constructions, roadside encroachments and temporary commercial setups obstructing public spaces.

Action In Sector 76 And Other Areas

The demolition in Sector 76 was conducted near the Hills Society area, which has over time emerged as a popular late-night food destination attracting residents from across Noida and neighbouring regions.

The Authority stated that similar action was taken in multiple sectors including 12, 43, 44, 45, 51, 57, 58, 59, 60, 53, 52, and 31-31A road stretch, among others. The drive also covered areas such as Sector 2, Sector 80, Sector 81, Sector 84, Sector 87 (Nayagaon), Sector 163 and certain road stretches near commercial zones.

Officials said the demolition was part of an ongoing effort to remove illegal encroachments on roads, green belts and public utility spaces.

Why The Drive Was Conducted

In its statement, the Noida Authority said the action was taken to ensure smooth movement of traffic, maintain public safety and prevent unauthorised commercial activities from occupying designated public areas.

The press release noted that illegal temporary structures, roadside vendors, carts and other unauthorised installations were removed during the drive.

Authorities emphasised that such encroachments often lead to congestion, parking chaos and obstruction of pedestrian pathways, particularly in high-footfall areas like Sector 76’s night market.

Noida Sector 76 has in recent years developed into an informal night food hub, with numerous food carts and makeshift eateries operating late into the evening. The area is especially popular among young residents and families from nearby housing societies.

However, residents have also raised concerns in the past about traffic congestion, sanitation issues and lack of proper regulation in the area.

Wednesday’s demolition has significantly altered the landscape of the stretch, with several temporary stalls and structures removed.

Noida Authority’s Stand

The Noida Authority stated that action against encroachments will continue across the city. The drive was carried out under the supervision of officials from the concerned departments.

The press release added that future action will be taken based on ground inspections and complaints received regarding unauthorised occupation of public land.

Officials reiterated that public spaces are meant for planned and regulated use, and any form of illegal construction or commercial encroachment will be dealt with as per rules.

What Happens Next?

While permanent commercial establishments operating within legal frameworks remain unaffected, informal vendors and temporary setups in public spaces face continued scrutiny.

Residents of Sector 76 and neighbouring societies are now awaiting clarity on whether the area will be redeveloped into a regulated market space or restored solely for public utility use.

The demolition drive signals a renewed push by the Noida Authority to reclaim public land and enforce zoning norms across rapidly developing residential and commercial pockets of the city.