HomeCitiesNoida Schools Timing Changed Amid Dense Fog, Severe Cold. Check New Timings

Noida Schools Timing Changed Amid Dense Fog, Severe Cold. Check New Timings

Due to severe cold and dense fog, Gautam Budh Nagar schools from nursery to Class 12 will operate on revised timings.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

School timings for all classes from nursery to Class 12 have been revised in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district due to dense fog and severe cold conditions. As per the district magistrate’s directive, all schools affiliated with various boards will operate from 10 am to 3 pm starting Monday, January 19, until further orders.

The decision has been taken to safeguard students amid the prevailing cold wave, officials said. The revised schedule will apply uniformly across the district for the duration of the adverse weather conditions.

Order Applies To All Boards And Institutions

Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said the move was necessitated by the intensity of the cold. He clarified that the order covers all government, aided and private schools, including those affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, the UP Board and other recognised boards.

Authorities Warn Against Non-Compliance

Panwar has directed all school managements to strictly comply with the revised timings, warning that any negligence or violation of the order will be viewed seriously by the administration.

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
