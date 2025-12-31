Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Man Climbs High-Tension Transmission Tower Over Rejected Marriage Proposal In Noida

Man Climbs High-Tension Transmission Tower Over Rejected Marriage Proposal In Noida

A man climbed a 50-foot electricity tower in Greater Noida after his marriage proposal was rejected, triggering panic before police rescued him safely.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 11:35 AM (IST)

A dramatic scene unfolded in Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon when a young man climbed a 50-foot-high electricity transmission tower after his marriage proposal was rejected, triggering panic among local residents and commuters. The tense episode, which lasted nearly three hours, ended after sustained efforts by police, district officials, and family members.

The incident occurred near Shahpur village on Jarcha Road, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dadri police station. Villagers first noticed the man perched atop the tower and immediately alerted authorities, fearing the risk of electrocution or a fatal fall.

Who Is The Man & What Led To The Incident

Police identified the man as Pankaj, a hotel employee from Surajpur and a native of Bulandshahr district. According to officials, he had been in a relationship with a woman and wanted to marry her. However, the proposal was turned down by the woman’s family, leaving him emotionally distressed, reported Hindustan Times.

Overwhelmed by the rejection, Pankaj allegedly climbed the transmission tower in an impulsive act that alarmed the entire neighbourhood. His actions drew a crowd of onlookers, while several videos recorded by locals began circulating widely on social media platforms, amplifying concern.

Police, Officials Step In Amid Rising Tension

Teams from the Dadri Town police outpost rushed to the spot soon after receiving information from villagers. The area around the tower was cordoned off, and electricity department officials were also called in as a precautionary measure to prevent any mishap.

While initial attempts by police to reason with Pankaj proved unsuccessful, the situation gradually shifted once his family members and the woman’s father arrived at the scene. Officers said repeated counselling and emotional appeals eventually helped calm him down.

Safe Rescue After Hours Of Negotiation

After prolonged discussions involving police, district officials, and family members, Pankaj finally agreed to descend from the tower. He was brought down safely without sustaining any injuries, bringing relief to residents who had been anxiously watching the unfolding drama.

Police later confirmed that Pankaj has been placed under supervision and is receiving counselling to help him cope with emotional stress. Officials stressed that no casualties or injuries occurred during the operation and said further inquiries are underway to better understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
