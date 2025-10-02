Noida: The five-day Durga Utsav 2025 at Gulshan Ikebana in Sector 143 came to a colourful close on Thursday with the traditional Sindoor Khela, as hundreds of married women dressed in vibrant saris smeared vermilion on one another in a joyful display of marital bliss, strength, and togetherness.

The celebrations culminated in an emotional Visarjan (idol immersion), with families escorting Maa Durga to the chants of “Asche bochor abar hobe” — a heartfelt promise that the festivities will return next year.

Home to nearly 1,500 families, the apartment complex hosted a series of cultural programmes throughout the festival. Residents participated in the traditional dhunuchi dance, staged a spirited Ramleela, and showcased creativity in a rangoli competition based on the theme “Green Clean Environment.”





BJP leader Vinit Goenka attended as a special guest and urged children to “dream big and chase their dreams with determination,” striking a chord with the festival’s message of hope, learning, and community spirit.





Adding to the festive cheer, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her greetings to the organisers, praising their efforts to promote harmony, peace, and cultural unity.

This year’s Durga Utsav carried the theme “Green & Clean Ikebana,” reflecting the community’s push for sustainability by cutting down on single-use plastics. Women played a central role in leading the festivities, underscoring both the strength of tradition and the power of collective spirit.





“Durga Puja is not just a religious festival, it is an emotion that binds families, neighbours, and generations. This year, Ikebana has shown how devotion and culture can go hand in hand with responsibility towards society and the environment,” said Soumi Ghosh, a member of the organising committee.

As the idol immersion concluded, residents experienced the bittersweet farewell — the sorrow of parting with the goddess, balanced by the joy of belonging to a community bound by faith, culture, and togetherness. Many pledged to return next year with even greater fervour.

For more information on Ikebana Durga Utsav 2025, please contact: Arijit Ghosh – 9818498969