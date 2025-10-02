Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida’s Gulshan Ikebana Marks Joyous End To Durga Utsav 2025 With Sindoor Khela And Idol Immersion

Noida’s Gulshan Ikebana Marks Joyous End To Durga Utsav 2025 With Sindoor Khela And Idol Immersion

Gulshan Ikebana's Durga Utsav 2025 concluded with Sindoor Khela and Visarjan, after five days of cultural programs like dhunuchi dance and a "Green Clean Environment" themed rangoli competition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Noida: The five-day Durga Utsav 2025 at Gulshan Ikebana in Sector 143 came to a colourful close on Thursday with the traditional Sindoor Khela, as hundreds of married women dressed in vibrant saris smeared vermilion on one another in a joyful display of marital bliss, strength, and togetherness.

The celebrations culminated in an emotional Visarjan (idol immersion), with families escorting Maa Durga to the chants of “Asche bochor abar hobe” — a heartfelt promise that the festivities will return next year.

Home to nearly 1,500 families, the apartment complex hosted a series of cultural programmes throughout the festival. Residents participated in the traditional dhunuchi dance, staged a spirited Ramleela, and showcased creativity in a rangoli competition based on the theme “Green Clean Environment.”


Noida’s Gulshan Ikebana Marks Joyous End To Durga Utsav 2025 With Sindoor Khela And Idol Immersion

BJP leader Vinit Goenka attended as a special guest and urged children to “dream big and chase their dreams with determination,” striking a chord with the festival’s message of hope, learning, and community spirit.


Noida’s Gulshan Ikebana Marks Joyous End To Durga Utsav 2025 With Sindoor Khela And Idol Immersion

Adding to the festive cheer, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her greetings to the organisers, praising their efforts to promote harmony, peace, and cultural unity.

This year’s Durga Utsav carried the theme “Green & Clean Ikebana,” reflecting the community’s push for sustainability by cutting down on single-use plastics. Women played a central role in leading the festivities, underscoring both the strength of tradition and the power of collective spirit.


Noida’s Gulshan Ikebana Marks Joyous End To Durga Utsav 2025 With Sindoor Khela And Idol Immersion

“Durga Puja is not just a religious festival, it is an emotion that binds families, neighbours, and generations. This year, Ikebana has shown how devotion and culture can go hand in hand with responsibility towards society and the environment,” said Soumi Ghosh, a member of the organising committee.

As the idol immersion concluded, residents experienced the bittersweet farewell — the sorrow of parting with the goddess, balanced by the joy of belonging to a community bound by faith, culture, and togetherness. Many pledged to return next year with even greater fervour.

For more information on Ikebana Durga Utsav 2025, please contact: Arijit Ghosh – 9818498969

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Sindoor Khela
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Month-End, Boosting Trade And Tourism
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Month-End, Boosting Trade And Tourism
Cities
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget