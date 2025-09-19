Noida: Chain Snatchers Caught By Locals After Bike Slips During Escape; 7 Mobile Phones Recovered

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNoida: Chain Snatchers Caught By Locals After Bike Slips During Escape; 7 Mobile Phones Recovered

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 11:19 AM (IST)

Two bike-borne snatchers were caught by locals in Noida, where they had come to commit a chain-snatching incident. The accused were handed over to the police by the locals.

The incident took place when the snatchers were attempting to flee after carrying out a chain-snatching in Noida Sector 11. However, their bike slipped, allowing people to overpower them. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Noida Police Station–24.

Both the accused had been involved in multiple cases of mobile and chain snatching in the area for a long time.

Locals caught them and surrounded them till the police reached the spot, following which the public handed over the duo to them, demanding strict action.
Seven stolen mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
