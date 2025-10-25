‘Symbol Of New UP’: Adityanath Orders Final Quality Check As Noida Airport Nears Takeoff

Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar as a "symbol of the state's development" and directed officials to ensure that the project meets the highest standards of quality and timeliness ahead of its inauguration.

During his visit to the site in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Adityanath inspected the airport's domestic terminal, inauguration venue, security and traffic arrangements, and other ongoing works.

He held a high-level review meeting with senior officers of the district and airport authorities, emphasising that "any laxity in preparation will not be tolerated." "The Noida International Airport will represent Uttar Pradesh's growing strength and aspirations. It should stand as a benchmark for quality, efficiency, and coordination," Adityanath said during the review.

He instructed officials to complete all pending work within the stipulated timeframe and ensure that passengers have a "smooth and safe experience" from day one.

The chief minister reviewed presentations by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) officials on the project's progress, the inauguration preparations, and operational readiness.

YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann briefed him on aviation infrastructure, security, control units, and power substations, while COO Kiran Jain detailed progress on permit issuance, passenger security, runway inspections, and CISF deployment.

Adityanath also directed that the airport complex's security system be made "foolproof and robust," adding that cleanliness, beautification, and passenger amenities should receive special attention.

He sought concrete plans for traffic and security management, and for the timely completion of road and metro connectivity projects linked to the airport.

The chief minister reviewed the airport's road connectivity, cargo transport facilities, fire station, water treatment plant, drainage, and vehicle parking arrangements. NIAL CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh and nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia provided detailed updates on the construction and connectivity status.

He further inspected preparations for the upcoming public rally and instructed officials to ensure cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, toilets, and police security at the venue.

"All arrangements, from traffic to public convenience, must reflect the efficiency and discipline expected of a global gateway," he said.

According to officials, the area to be inaugurated covers 3,300 acres (over 1300 hectares). The cost of land acquisition stands at around Rs 5,000 crore, while construction costs are estimated at Rs 7,000 crore.

At the time of inauguration, the airport will operate with one runway and handle an annual passenger capacity of 12 million, with around 150 flights per day, according to an official statement.

In the future, as passenger traffic exceeds 10 million, construction of a second runway will begin. Eventually, the airport will expand to five runways spread over 11,750 acres (nearly 5000 hectares), capable of serving 300 million passengers annually, officials said.

The airport, developed under a public-private partnership model by YIAPL, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The first phase, covering about 1,300 hectares, will include one terminal and one runway. When completed in four phases, it will be the largest airport in India by area.

The government had earlier indicated October 30 as the tentative inauguration date, though officials have yet to confirm a revised schedule.

Adityanath has previously stated that passenger flights from Jewar are likely to commence by the end of December 2025.

