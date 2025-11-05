Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNine Detained In Goa After Pro-pakistan Slogans Flash On Shop Signboards

Nine Detained In Goa After Pro-pakistan Slogans Flash On Shop Signboards

Nine people were detained in North Goa after LED signboards at two shops displayed pro-Pakistan slogans, prompting swift police action under BNS and IT Act.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have detained nine persons after pro-Pakistan slogans were displayed on the signboards of two shops in North Goa district, officials said on Wednesday.

Some locals complained to police about the LED signboards of two shops at Baga (in Calangute area) and Arpora (Anjuna) beach villages displaying "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans on Tuesday evening, they said.

Baga and Arpora villages are located adjacent to each other in North Goa.

"Nine persons connected with the two shops have been detained. The shops operate independently of each other and pro-Pakistan slogans were displayed at the same time on both on Tuesday evening,” a police official said.

Four persons were detained by the Calangute police and five by the Anjuna police, he said.

The police have disconnected the LED boards and registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official added. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pro Pakistan Slogans Goa News Communal Tension LED Signboard Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Cities
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement

Videos

RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 25 Lakh Fake Voters in Haryana, Cites Proof of Duplication
Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget