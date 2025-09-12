The Delhi Police has arrested four criminals involved in an inter-state racket of stolen mobile phones, recently taken from the Lalbaugcha Raja procession and other visarjan sites in Mumbai. Forty-five high-end phones, intended to be smuggled to Nepal, have been recovered from the thieves, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Maharashtra's biggest festival, Ganeshotsav, drew to a close on Anant Chaturdashi with the traditional immersion of idols across the state. In Mumbai, the farewell was marked by spectacular processions that brought lakhs of devotees onto the streets. But alongside the devotion and grandeur came the unsettling rise in thefts.

The biggest draw, as always, was the immersion of the Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idol. The 33 to 35-hour-long procession stretched from Lalbaug to Girgaum Chowpatty, with throngs of devotees chanting, praying, and seeking blessings. Amid the sea of humanity, however, thieves found an easy opportunity.

Police confirmed that over 100 mobile phone thefts were reported during the Lalbaugcha Raja procession alone. Of these, 10 cases have been officially registered so far, with four already solved and four suspects arrested.

Chain-snatching too marred the celebrations. At least seven cases were filed, six of which have been cracked. Police recovered two gold chains and detained 12 individuals linked to the crimes. Investigators are now scanning CCTV footage to track down others involved.