HomeCitiesNadda Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mumbai; Says He Prayed For 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Under PM Modi

Nadda Visits Ganesh Pandal In Mumbai; Says He Prayed For 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Under PM Modi

JP Nadda visited a Mumbai Ganesh pandal, where he sought blessings for India's progress under PM Modi's leadership. He highlighted the festival's historical significance, and prayed for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday visited a Ganesh pandal here and said that he sought blessings for the country's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said, "I am privileged to come to Mumbai and listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. We all know that Lord Ganesh is the god of wisdom and intellect who removes obstacles in one's life. It is a privilege for me to visit the city during the Ganesh festival." Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam accompanied him.

Nadda recalled that Lokmanya Tilak launched the public celebration of the Ganesh festival in 1893, which later played a significant role in the freedom movement.

"It has now completed 133 years. Today, I have prayed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Swadeshi-oriented, strong, secure, prosperous and developed Bharat. I sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh to remove obstacles and strengthen us to achieve these goals," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi MUMBAI JP Nadda
