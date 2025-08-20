Mumbai Waterlogging Halts Local Trains, Commuters Face Severe Disruptions

Mumbai is grappling with severe waterlogging after relentless heavy rains disrupted daily life and halted several local train services on Wednesday. Commuters faced widespread delays and cancellations as authorities warned residents to exercise caution and check travel schedules before heading out.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division shared a list of affected trains on X, stating: “Travel Alert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations due to heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.”

Western Railways also confirmed changes to long-distance services. The Bandra Terminus–Madgaon Express, originally scheduled for August 20, will now start from Kaman Road station, with the segment between Bandra Terminus and Kaman Road cancelled due to flooding. Additionally, trains between Panvel and Vasai Road have been either short-terminated or delayed, creating overcrowding at stations.

🚨 #TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations 🚨



Due to 🌧️ heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been ❌CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025.



Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.… pic.twitter.com/OZLs6QNJQH — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) August 20, 2025

A commuter at Lokmanya Tilak Station described the chaos: “My train was scheduled for 8 am, but it’s running five hours late. Now it’s 2 pm, and the delay is due to rain.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed all available teams and equipment across the city and suburbs to tackle waterlogging. Authorities urged residents not to believe rumors and advised contacting the BMC Emergency Control Room at 1916 for official updates.

The heavy rains have claimed six lives across Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, with five people reported missing in Nanded district. The Maharashtra Disaster Management Department confirmed that 18 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and six State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed across the state. In Nanded’s Mukhed area alone, SDRF teams rescued 293 stranded individuals.

With water levels still high in many parts of the city, officials stress vigilance as the rains continue, urging commuters to plan travel carefully and prioritize safety.