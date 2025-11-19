Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMumbai Police Summon Social Media Influencer Orry

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai Police has sent a summons to social media influencer Orry. In the Rs 252-crore drugs case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell has issued a summons to Orry. The police have asked Orry to appear before the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell tomorrow (20 November 2025) at 10 am.

It is worth mentioning that in the Rs 252-crore drugs case, Mumbai Police had arrested accused Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Sheikh. During interrogation, the accused said that he organises drug parties in India and abroad and also supplies drugs at those parties.

The accused had claimed that he had earlier organised drug parties in India and abroad with Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Orry alias Orhan, Abbas Mastan, Loka and several other individuals. The accused had also admitted that he had personally attended those parties and supplied drugs to these and other people. The police are now investigating these claims, and in this connection, a summons has also been issued to Orry.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 08:17 PM (IST)
Mumbai News Mumbai Police Breaking News Orry MUMBAI
