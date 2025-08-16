Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Jumps To Death From 23rd Floor Of Residential Building, 4th Case In Same Complex

Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Jumps To Death From 23rd Floor Of Residential Building, 4th Case In Same Complex

A 17-year-old Mumbai student, set to leave for London, died by suicide after jumping from the 23rd floor of a Goregaon high-rise.

Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
A 17-year-old college student died by suicide on Thursday at a residential high-rise in Goregaon East, Mumbai. The teenager, daughter of a real estate developer, had been battling depression for the past two years, according to police.

Teenager Was Preparing to Study in London

The Class XII student, who was the only child in her family, had plans to move to London in just 15 days to begin her higher studies. Her parents had even visited the UK last month to review the college and living arrangements before returning to Mumbai earlier this month.

She was undergoing treatment for depression but did not leave behind any suicide note. At the time of the incident, she was alone in her bedroom on the 23rd floor of the family’s apartment. Her mother was in the kitchen, while her grandparents were in another room. Her father was away at work.

According to Aarey police, she jumped out of the bedroom window, and the shocking incident was witnessed by the building’s receptionist. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and investigators are recording statements from her doctor and parents.

Another Tragedy in the Same Complex Last Month

This is not the first such incident in the Goregaon high-rise. Just last month, on July 2, a 19-year-old student died by suicide in the same complex after facing issues at Mumbai airport.

The young man, who was supposed to fly to Germany for his convocation, was denied entry at the airport because he did not have his travel permit. Believing he had boarded the flight, his parents kept in touch with him over the phone, unaware that he had left the airport premises.

According to police, he abandoned his luggage at Juhu beach before returning to the housing complex and jumping from the 42nd floor. The Aarey police revealed that this was the fourth suicide reported from the same residential complex in the last eight months, three of which involved students. The repeated tragedies have left residents deeply shaken and raised concerns about the emotional well-being of young people under academic and personal pressures.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Mumbai Teen Suicide Goregaon High-rise Tragedy 23rd Floor Jump Student Suicide Mumbai
